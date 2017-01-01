OutDoor Demo
The ultimate two-day outdoor demo experience is back and it’s bigger and better than ever before. From road to mountain, triathlon to electric, and everything in-between, bicycle retailers can test a wide array of bicycle products in the environments they were built for and learn directly from manufacturer product managers on-site.
Fall CycloFest
Fall CycloFest is the perfect combination of product demos, technical seminars, education, food, music and a little healthy competition. Interbike is excited to partner with the US National Whitewater Center in Charlotte, NC to pair our cycling event expertise with their first-class facility to create this unique outdoor bike show for our Eastern US retailers and enthusiasts.
The IB Awards
Join more than 700 retailers, media, athletes and industry professionals for an elegant three course meal with complimentary wine while we honor achievements from the 2016 product year. From Best in Product Innovation, to Dealer Excellence, to Supplier Performance and more, the IB Awards will entertain you, move you, and make you remember why you got into the bike industry in the first place.
Education
Retail is changing - rapidly. Today’s consumer expectation is dramatically different than it was five years ago. Your customers are diversifying, evolving and choosing a range of methods to shop. Interbike is committed to bringing you cycling industry-specific content, giving you the tools you need to exceed your customers’ expectations, win their loyalty and drive new business. Choose the “Conference” drop down from the menu to view specific education areas or view our master schedule.
New Products
Innovation is the heart of great brands and serves as the foundation of Interbike. Whether it’s a new product that serves a growing demand, or something re-imagined to meet changing needs, innovative cycling brands come to Interbike to launch and showcase their latest products and services. Learn more about the exhibitors who attend Interbike by choosing "Exhibitor List/Floor Plan" from the Show menu or learn how you can showcase your brand at our show by reading through our Exhibitor pages.
Uniting an Industry
Once a year the bicycle industry gathers together to meet and talk about business. We need you to attend Interbike 2016 and play a role in shaping the future of the bicycle industry. Come to Interbike 2016 and help us unite an industry
